Polish President Andrzej Duda has travelled to Kiev to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss military and humanitarian assistance, the Warsaw government announced on Tuesday.

Cabinet office head Pawel Szrot said that Duda would then join Zelensky in online discussions in the context of the Crimea Platform, a diplomatic initiative set up by Ukraine in August last year aimed at reversing Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Black Sea peninsula, reports dpa news agency.

Ukraine is hoping to use the platform’s second meeting to gain support for recovering the Crimean Peninsula.

Other prominent leaders joining the online discussions are German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

A total of 50 participants from all round the world have been invited.

This is Duda’s second visit to Kiev after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

