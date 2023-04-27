SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Polish winger Skoras signs contract with Club Brugge

The 23-year-old Polish winger Michal Skoras signed a four-year contract with Club Brugge to join the Belgian club in July, his current club Lech Poznan announced.

Skoras is considered one of the most talented Polish players. According to the reports, the transfer fee was about eight million euros (about 8.84 million U.S. dollars), which made the winger the third most expensive footballer sold by Lech in their history.

“I had the opportunity to visit the club recently; the whole training base is very impressive, and I decided that at this moment, it would be the best choice for me. It will definitely be a place where I will have the opportunity to improve my skills,” the winger said.

“Until the end of the season, I will want to show my best side in Poznan, but right now, I would like to thank all the fans and people associated with Lech who kept their fingers crossed for me and wished me the best,” he added.

Lech Poznan president Piotr Rutkowski revealed that Skoras asked the club to make the deal.

“A year ago, when we extended the contract, we made a gentleman’s agreement that after the season, he would get the green light for a transfer if he was ready for it and there was an interesting offer on the table that would give him further opportunities for football development. Today we are sure that he can start a new challenge,” Rutkowski claimed.

