West Bengal is all set to witness scorching political heat in July over packed schedules of both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP.

On one hand, seven Central ministers are slated to visit West Bengal next month to hold public interactions to boost the morale of the party workers in the state. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress is launching a massive campaigning exercise for its annual Martyr’s Day programme in Kolkata on July 21.

Although officially there has been no announcement from the state unit of BJP on this count, party insiders said that these seven Central ministers will conduct a massive public interaction exercise throughout the state, especially in the 19 Lok Sabha constituencies from where the party candidates got elected in 2019.

A state committee leader of the BJP, who did not wish to be named, said that the probable list of ministers includes Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav and Kiran Rijuju, among others.

“The final list is expected to be announced by next week. These Central ministers will interact with the people in the Lok Sabha constituencies from where the party’s candidates had won in 2019, have lunch at their places and try to have a feel of the public pulse. The ministers will also hold meetings with the state unit office-bearers at different levels,” the state committee leader said.

According to political analysts, retaining the 19 Lok Sabha seats that BJP won in 2019 will be crucial for the party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and probably that is why the Central leadership of the BJP is focusing on West Bengal early.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leaders have set a target to organise a record gathering on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day on July 21.

During the last couple years, the event was observed at a low-key level and that too mainly online because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and hence this time the party leadership wants it to be a mega event.

