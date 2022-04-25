INDIA

Political mudslinging in Bengal as Dilip Ghosh apprehends ‘poisoning’ of Anubrata Mandal

NewsWire
0
0

As Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mandal continues to avoid facing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on various cases, like cattle & coal smuggling and post-poll violence in West Bengal, a fresh controversy has started following an apprehension expressed by a senior BJP leader of “possible assassination of Mandal”.

BJP’s national vice president and the party MP, Dilip Ghosh, said on Monday morning that Mandal should not avoid facing CBI. “Custody will be comparatively safer for him. If he continues to stay outside, he might be poisoned. He is privy to all the information regarding who all have benefitted in the Trinamool Congress from the scams. He cannot avoid the CBI for an indefinite period. So, it is better that he faces CBI now,” Ghosh said.

Mandal has avoided seven summons from the CBI — six of which are pertaining to cattle & coal smuggling cases and one is related to post-poll violence in the state.

On April 6, he got admitted to the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where he spent 17 days. On April 22, he came back to his Kolkata residence from hospital. In the last two days he received two summons for appearance at the CBI office. But, he avoided both the summons on health grounds.

Meanwhile, Ghosh’s apprehension has evoked strong reactions from Trinamool Congress. The state vice president of Trinamool Congress, Jaiprakash Majumdar said that if Ghosh has so much classified information, then the CBI should first question him. “Ghosh should on his part reveal to the CBI whatever he knows in this matter.

Incidentally, Mandal’s consecutive attempts to avoid facing the CBI have also evoked negative reactions from within Trinamool Congress as well.

Early this month, Trinamool state general secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh said that in the past he too had faced several summons from various probe agencies. “But I had never avoided them. Rather I reached the office of the probe agency concerned at least five minutes before the scheduled time. Even the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee too has not avoided facing the central agencies,” Ghosh said.

20220425-122403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eid Mubarak: Feast to your hearts content

    Fake vax scam: Kolkata Police suspect ‘something big’

    ‘Maanaadu’ release postponed yet again

    Twitter will be in trouble if it fails to comply with...