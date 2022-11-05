ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Political revenge thriller ‘Country Mafia’ to stream from Nov 18

Director Shashank Raai’s upcoming political revenge thriller web series, ‘Country Mafia’, will start streaming from November 18, its makers have now announced.

The web series, which is to premiere on the OTT platform, ZEE5, will feature Ravi Kishan, Soundarya Sharma, Anshumaan Pushkar, Anita Raaj and Satish Kaushik among others.

‘Country Mafia’ is a seven-part series that will be free to stream from November 18 only on ZEE5.

A political revenge thriller, ‘Country Mafia’ is about Ajay (Anshumaan Pushkar) and Nannu (Soundarya Sharma) who were studying abroad to become IAS officers.

However, circumstances force them to change the course of their lives and embark on a revenge spree against the biggest liquor baron of Bihar, Babban Rai (Ravi Kishan).

The siblings are driven by the burning vendetta which their mother (Anita Raaj) holds against Babban for killing her husband and their father. The show promises its viewers a peek into the liquor mafia world of the Hindi heartland with gripping storytelling and compelling characters.

Produced by Gold Harvest Film, the series is aptly described with the logline ‘Chadega Khoon Ka Nasha’.

ZEE5 India Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra said: “At ZEE5, it is our endeavour to bring forth engaging and enthralling stories from varied genres and cater to a larger audience set by democratising the accessibility to quality content.”

“As a part of this effort, we are thrilled to launch our first exclusive series, ‘Country Mafia’ under AVOD format and add more value for our free registered users. Starring Ravi Kishan and Satish Kaushik, ‘Country Mafia’ is a terrific revenge thriller and a true-blue heartland story which will appeal to many viewers in India.”

Actor Ravi Kishan said: “I am excited for my next Hindi original series, ‘Country Mafia’. It is a genre which I love and watch and it is with talented actors like Soundarya Sharma, Satish Kaushik, Anshumaan Pushkar and Anita Raaj. So, I am looking forward to its premiere on November 18. For all the lovers of crime, politics and drama, add this to your binge-list!”

