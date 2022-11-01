The body of Habibul Sheikh, a victim from West Bengal in the Morbi cable bridge collapse in Gujarat, was on Tuesday brought back to his ancestral residence at Purbasthali in East Burdwan district.

A political slugfest ensued between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP after the return of the body. As Sheikh’s body reached his ancestral residence, Trinamool Congress’ East Burdwan President, Rabindranath Chattopadhyay, arrived there.

Accompanied by the family members of the deceased, Chattaopdhyay told media persons present there that despite assurance, the family members did not receive any assistance either from the Union government or the Gujarat government to bring back the body.

“They did not receive any financial assistance from any government authorities to bring back the body. They had to borrow money to arrange for the cost of bringing back his body through airways. The body was sent back like that of frozen fish with minimum respect being shown towards that. I will give a detailed report to the West Bengal state secretariat on this matter. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has decided to reimburse the victim’s family all the expenditure they had already borne in the entire process and will be bearing in performing his last rituals,” Chattopadhyay told media persons. He was also seen handing over some money to the elder brother of the deceased.

Chattopadhyay also said that the Morbi cable bridge collapse is a perfect example of the Gujarat model of development that the Union government frequently projects.

However, his claims were refuted by BJP’s district President in East Burdwan district, Gopal Chattopadhyay. “Any death is tragic. But Trinamool Congress, as usual, is resorting to politics over body. Now my question to the West Bengal government is why Habibul Sheikh had to go out of the state in search of livelihood when the Chief Minister is claiming so much development and employment generation in the state,” he said.

It is learnt that the deceased was working with a gold shop in Gujarat which was owned by one of his uncles. On Sunday, he along with his friends went to the suspension bridge where the mishap happened. Later his body was recovered.

