Non-distribution of mid-day meal in 100 schools of Panna district has sparked a political slugfest in Madhya Pradesh.

State Mineral Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh wrote to School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, complaining that mid-day meals were non distributed in 100 schools of Panna district for the last six months. The Congress lashed out at the government, while Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took the matter on serious note.

In a recent report of the state’s Accountant General, the government was criticised for the scam of more than Rs 100 crore in nutritional diet. The Congress continued to attack the BJP-led government, as a result the latter had to explain the matter many times.

Now a new case of non-distribution of mid-day meal has come to the fore.

“During a visit to my Assembly constituency in Panna, local people and public representatives told me that mid-day meals have not been distributed in more than 100 schools in Ajaygarh block for the last six months. Due to this, there is dissatisfaction among the local people,” Brijendra Pratap Singh wrote in the letter.

“Such a situation is a matter of concern. Take action against the officials who are negligent in the distribution of mid-day meals, issue orders regarding the smooth distribution of the same,” he added.

After the matter came to light, Chief Minister Chouhan held a virtual meeting with the concerned officials.

Chouhan first obtained information from the Panna CCollector regarding the complaints received with regard to distribution of mid-day meals.

Chouhan said that other districts should also make arrangements for distribution of mid-day meal. There should be no obstacles in the implementation of the plan and the complaints received should be resolved immediately, he noted.

The Collector informed that the work of distributing mid-day meal is going on regularly in 1,800 schools of the district. However, mapping error and some technical issue at some centres caused temporary disruptions, which have been rectified.

Taking a jibe at the state government, MP Congress President’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja tweeted, “Cases are now coming to light against Mamaji (Chouhan). Minister’s attack on government involving CS, Home Minister’s attack on egg-chicken decision, another minister exposing the mid-day meal scheme, everyone’s silence on the sloganeering of the opposition in the House on the nutrition diet scam.”

20220919-224203