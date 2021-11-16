The usually combative Goa BJP social media apparatus on Tuesday for a change took a sarcastic dig at Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the issue of pollution, which plagues the national capital.

“We welcome Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal in Goa to breathe fresh air and take a break from rising pollution crisis back in Delhi. #politicaltourism @AamAadmiParty @AAPGoa,” the Goa BJP official handle tweeted on Tuesday, hours before Kejriwal arrived in the coastal state, his third visit to Goa over the last 40 days.

After a lacklustre outing in the 2017 Assembly polls, Kejriwal’s AAP has rejuvenated its efforts to make a political dent in Goa for the upcoming 2022 state Assembly polls.

While Kejriwal has slammed the BJP government in Goa for poor infrastructure development and corruption, the Goa BJP has condemned Kejriwal over mismanagement of the pollution issue which plagues Delhi during every winter.

