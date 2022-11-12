SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Political turmoil aggravates economic distress, heightens security threat

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan’s unstable political situation, which is growing worse by every passing day, has had a damaging and direct impact on the country’s worsening economy and is fast becoming a serious threat to the country’s national security.

The political crisis, protests, rallies, campaigns on ground and on social media targeting the current government as unreliable in terms of handling the funds for flood relief, investments and progressive development, coupled with rising inflation, driven by food, transport and energy prices; have pushed the ruling coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) towards losing its political capital, specifically in the Punjab province, which used to be the party’s stronghold.

In October, the Consumer Price Index rose by at least 26.56 per cent as compared to September’s 23.56 per cent. And with the current deteriorating political situation looming over Islamabad, business confidence is stated to have dropped to one of its lowest levels.

According to a survey, inflation remains the most cited problem of the business community at present in Pakistan.

“The worsening economic condition was the number one issue, as national security is directly linked with it,” Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum stated while he spoke about the challenges Pakistan faces in view of its national security, interest and financial situation.

One of the main factors for the political instability in the country is former ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long march and his demand of holding early elections in the country. This has put a big question mark on the current government’s time in power, making it even more difficult to carry out challenging structural reforms.

This also puts major questions over the persistence of the current political crisis, which may stay on for a longer time and create doubts in the minds of the business community and the financial market at large.

The political turmoil is also taking a big toll on locals as unemployment and inequality have been on the rise because multiple and overlapping economic political crisis threaten labour market recovery worldwide.

As per International Labour Organization Monitor on the “World of Work”, vacancies will decline, global employment growth will deteriorate significantly in the final quarter of 2022.

In the current time of economic development and global connectivity, it is clear that economics and politics are deeply linked and cannot be separated. Though most of the time, economics shape the destiny of a nation, in times of severe, prolonged multiple economic crises, politics moves to the driving seat, often triggering transformational change.

Unfortunately, in the case of Pakistan, political gains seem to have more importance over everything and the fight to regain or come into power by all means necessary, has more often then not further damaged, hurt and negatively impacted the country’s economic standing.

20221112-125807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taliban’s Next Stop: Kabul, Kashmir and Kerala

    Pak colleges face probe for ‘obscene’ activities

    Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia not to withdraw deposits

    Pak ramps up restrictions for Eid al-Fitr