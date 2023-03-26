Pakistan Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has said that the tussle between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could result in imposition of martial law in the country, local media reported.

“The incumbent PDM government has become a burden on the nation,” the JI chief said while addressing the media.

Proposing nationwide elections, Siraj condemned the government’s attempts to “suppress” protests, saying: “Peaceful demonstrations are the constitutional right of every political party.”

“The government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are violating the Constitution and the orders of the Supreme Court by running away from elections,” The Express Tribune quoted Shiraj as saying.

Siraj said that the caretaker Punjab provincial government was a part of the PDM.

“It seems from their (the caretaker government’s) statements that they will stay for a long time. I want to make it clear that this country has come into existence through a democratic process and can only be sustained through democratic action,” he said, adding that unconstitutional measures should be avoided.

Warning of grave consequences, he announced that he would resist those who “undermine the Constitution”, The Express Tribune reported.

Pointing out the duplicity of the ruling alliance, the JI chief said that the same parties, including the PPP and the PML-N, had been protesting against inflation before coming to power.

“Free wheat flour lines are selling deaths,” Siraj said, adding that five poor people had already been martyred in the race to collect the basic necessity, The Express Tribune reported.

Siraj levelled allegations that these parties, including PPP, PML-N and PTI were not willing to leave their protocols, perks, luxury cars and mansions.

