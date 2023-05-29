Patna police arrested a woman called Bacchi Devi for running a flesh trade racket and kidnapping, an official said on Monday.

The alleged woman is said to be a leader of a political party and she was running the flesh trade racket from a flat belonging to a police personal deployed in Gaya.

The incident came to light after a minor girl who was working as a domestic help in Chitkohra locality in Patna, went missing for a week.

When the family members of the victim contacted the owner of the house, she claimed that the girl had not been coming for the last one week.

While the family members were searching for the girl, she managed to contact her brother through a phone call and informed of her captivity. She also informed that a woman has forced her for prostitution. He immediately contacted police and informed them about the incident.

“We reached the apartment and rescued the girl. We have also apprehended the woman named Bacchi Devi on Saturday night. As the doctors were not present on Sunday, the medical checkup of the victim was done on Monday. During search, some objectionable articles were also recovered from the flat,” said Ranjit Rajak, SHO of Phulwari Sharif.

“We have also found the name plate wherein the accused named Bacchi Devi and her designation in a political party was mentioned on it. We are scanning the CDR of her mobile phone,” he said.

20230529-193604