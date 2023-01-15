INDIA

Politicians fanned up caste consciousness: Shashi Tharoor

NewsWire
0
0

Senior Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat, Dr. Shashi Tharoor has said that politicians have fanned up caste consciousness in the society.

He was speaking at a literary session of the Kerala Assembly Book Festivals on Sunday.

Tharoor said that when he became an MP for the first time, there was a complaint that his office was filled with people from the Nair community. He immediately ordered to include people from other castes into his office staff.

The senior Congress leader, who had contested for the Congress president’s post against Mallikajun Kharge, said that this was a conscious decision to include people from other castes in his office staff.

The powerful Nair Service Society (NSS), the social organisation of the Nair community, had openly stated that Tharoor was the Prime Minister material.

The powerful general secretary of NSS, G.Sukumaran Nair while speaking at a public function stated that Tharoor was hailing from a ‘Nair background with rich legacy’. He had also said that Tharoor was a global citizen and that the NSS was supportive of him.

There are rumblings in the Congress unit of Kerala over Tharoor, and several senior leaders have come out openly against him.

20230115-155803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JEE-Advanced result out, RK Shishir of IIT Bombay zone tops

    Twitter receives request to shut down newly formed Tehreek-e-Taliban India

    Global cellular IoT module market grows only 2% in Q3

    Sri Lankan Navy arrests four Indian fishermen from TN