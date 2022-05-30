Expressing his pain over the issues raised to oppose the new Raj Bhavan, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said that politicians opposing it lack basic information and knowledge.

Terming the present Raj Bhavan a national monument, he said that nobody — not even the Governor, President or Chief Minister — cannot change even a single stone of it.

“If anyone wishes to destroy it, I am sorry, I can only pray to God and hope that good sense prevails on him,” he said while addressing a Goa Statehood Day function here.

Last week, the Goa Raj Bhavan had defended the need to construct a new residential complex for the Governor in place of the centuries-old heritage building, after Congress and other sections of society had criticised the proposal.

Quoting Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on how politicians should study and enlighten the public, Pillai said that politicians need to understand the need for construction of a new Raj Bhavan.

“I don’t want to name any politician or party, but those opposing the Raj Bhavan lack basic information and knowledge,” he reiterated.

“Jawaharlal Nehruji, in 1952, journalists put a question to him… there was general election in India, at that time, there was no election in Goa, (they said) that in India about 59 per cent people are illiterate, they are not in a position to write their names or read their names, then how will our democracy succeed? The answer given by the great Jawaharlal Nehruji was that a politician has to educate the masses,” Pillai said, in a swipe at Congress leaders.

“Nehruji publicly stated that politicians should study and enlighten the public, teach the public, but I am sorry to say that in the Raj Bhavan issue, whether Raj Bhavan is required or not, the basic, not only teaching, basic information is lack for certain political leaders in Goa,” he said.

Clarifying the point of funding, he said that Raj Bhavan in Mizoram was constructed through funds allotted by the central planning board.

“Here also there is a proposal, and they are taking initiative. Rashtrapati (President) is very much interested and told me to proceed in that direction,” Pillai said.

20220530-170401