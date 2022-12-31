INDIA

Politics in Darjeeling may see another dramatic turn in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

In the new year, the politics in the Darjeeling Hills of West Bengal is heading towards yet another dramatic turn as possibilities are rife that yet another change of guard is likely in Darjeeling municipality.

Just on Wednesday, Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM)-Trinamool alliance took control of the Darjeeling Municipality following a no-confidence motion moved against the previous board controlled by Ajay Edwards’s Hamro Party.

It happened just 10 months after Hamro Party took control over the Hill municipality in the polls in February this year as six elected Hamro Party councillors joined BGPM-Trinamool Congress camp in November this year.

However, this change led to two further developments. First this change had prompted Hamro Party and Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) to come closer and secondly veteran hill politician and Trinamool Congress leader Binoy Tamang announcing his decision to sever all ties with his party.

Now despite remaining abstained in the no-confidence motion on Wednesday, Hamro Party, backed by GJM has decided to contest in the formal election for the Darjeeling Municipality chairman.

Although BGPM has nominated Dipen Thakuri, one of the six defecting Hamro Party councillors, as the new Chairman of the Darjeeling Municipality, he will have to prove his majority in the voting by all councillors of the municipality. Now Hamro Party-GJM combine is all set to challenge Thakuri’s claim for the chair by fielding their own candidate for the chairman’s post.

Confirming this move, the central committee spokesperson of Hamro Party, Deepu Thapa said Ajay Edwards is discussing at different levels on this count and soon the formal announcement will be made. This triggers speculation of the Hamro Party-GJM combine getting ready to give a counter-blow to BGPM-Trinamool Congress alliance by roping in a couple of councillors for the latter’s camp.

Sources said that after BGPM chief Anit Thapa nominated Dipen Thakuri, one turncoat councillor, as the new Darjeeling Municipality chairman, a number of original BGPM councillors got aggrieved. In terms of numerical strength in the 32-member Darjeeling municipality, the difference between the current ruling and opposition fronts is just one.

While the BGPM-Trinamool Congress combine has a strength of 16, the combined strength of Hamro Party and GJM is 15, while one councillor’s post is vacant. So, if just two councillors from the BGPM-Trinamool Congress front shifts camps, the equation will again change in Darjeeling municipality.

20221231-115605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Working on ‘Attack’ was an enriching experience for Shreya Jain

    Brothers held for murder of minor boy over affair

    UP doctor held in blood smuggling racket

    Microsoft joins hands with MSDE, CBC to train 2.5 mn civil...