INDIA

Politics in MP heat up over Khargone violence

NewsWire
0
0

Amid the tensions following the clashes during the Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, the politics in the state has heated up with registering of an FIR against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who has held district administration and the police responsible for communal violence, has posted a photo showing a group of people hoisting saffron flag on a mosque. However, the photograph turned out to be a fake and subsequently, Singh’s post from his twitter account was deleted.

State BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Home Minister Narottam Mishra called Singh’s post a “conspiracy to spread communal violence in the state”.

Taking it further, the state Home Minister said that action would be taken against Digvijaya Singh. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against Singh in a Bhopal police station on Tuesday evening.

In response to FIR, Digvijaya Singh later on Tuesday evening wrote a letter to Bhopal Police Commissioner and as well as Shyamla Hills police station to register a complaint against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for an old post on social media.

In the letter, Digvijaya Singh mentioned that Chouhan had shared a tampered video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “On May 19,2019, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan had shared a tampered video of the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. This was an criminal offence by Chouhan and an action should be taken against him,” he said in the letter.

The Congress leader has also shared that video with Bhopal police commissioner, said a party spokesman.

Meanwhile, actions by the police and the district administration against the rioters continued in Khargone, and around 100 people have been arrested so far. Over 50 buildings were also demolished till Tuesday evening.

However, the several Opposition parties have protested against the state government’s bulldozer action, arguing that the any action without proper investigation would be injustice.

The state Home Minister, however, has justified the government’s action saying those who can be seen on camera throwing stones are being punished. And the buildings which were demolished were illegal.

20220413-065601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Parrikar biography stokes fresh row over Gen Rawat’s elevation as Army...

    Battle for UP: Ayodhya signboard goes red now

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Is Simba the first of the ‘bottom six’...

    2 killed as car falls into open drain