Politics over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘bulldozer’ model seems to be intensifying in Bihar with BJP leaders pressing for it as a measure to fight rising crime but the JD-U is opposing it and insisting on continuing with the Nitish Kumar model.

Upendra Kushwaha, the president of JD-U parliamentary board reacted to the issue as the district administration of Saran bulldozed a criminal’s building in Chapra city after completing the asset attachment exercise.

“Yogi’s model of crime control will not be implemented in Bihar. We have the Nitish model and it will continue. There are various ways to control the crime… demolishing buildings is not a good practice and it cannot be justified,” Kushwaha said.

When Nitish Kumar took charge as chief minister of Bihar in 2005, the crime was uncontrollable. He implemented the model of crime control and was appreciated nationwide. The criminals were scared of Nitish model. It is the best. There is no place for any other model or the bulldozer culture in the state, he added.

“If anyone needs to use a bulldozer, use it to remove encroachment on lands belonging to the government,” Kushwaha said.

Meanwhile, the traders of Patna City downed their shutters on Monday in protest against the rising crime. They visited all places of retail and wholesale markets and forced others to also to shut the operations for the day. Private and government vehicles were also destroyed on Ashok Rajpath.

In Patna city, five murders were reported in the last week.

20220404-131625