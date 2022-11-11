INDIA

Poll-bound Nagaland launches massive campaign on EVMs, VVPAT

Months before of the assembly polls, Nagaland Election Department has undertaken a massive campaign to clear doubts of voters on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).

In a day long training programme on EVM and VVPAT, Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer, V. Shashank Shekhar asked officials to clarify doubts to the electors about the EVMs and VVPATs.

“If anyone makes any false allegations or spreads rumours against EVMs and VVPATs, legal action against the individual/group may also be taken if required,” the CEO told the officials.

He also stressed that protocol should be followed while handling EVMs and VVPATs.

The election to the 60-seat Nagaland assembly is expected to be held along with the assembly polls of Tripura and Meghalaya in February next year.

