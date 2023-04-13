How does the current level of crime and violence where you live compare to what it was like several years ago, before the pandemic? Many in Canada say it has gotten much worse.

A recent Leger poll found that 65% of Canadians feel crime in the their communities is worse than pre-pandemic times. And 39% said they or someone close to them has feared for their safety in the last 6 months.

The Leger study also found that Canadians’ and Americans’ perspectives on further restrictions on gun ownership are more similar than some may think.

In Canada, 47% of Canadians believe stricter restrictions on gun ownership would make them feel safer where they live, while 42% believe this would not affect their feeling of safety and 11% believe that stricter restrictions would make them feel less safe.

In the U.S., 43% of Americans believe stricter restrictions on gun ownership would make them feel safer where they live, while 40% believe this would not affect their feeling of safety and 17% believe that stricter restrictions would make them feel less safe.

Out of a list of 9 potential actions to reduce crime and violence, Canadians and Americans were quite close in their choice of the top three.

A majority of Canadians (81%) and Americans (75%) favoured tougher penalties for those who are found guilty of committing violent crimes. They also wanted increased funding for mental health services (79% of Canadians, 68% of Americans) and increasing police presence in their community (75% of Canadians, 70% of Americans)

This web survey was conducted in collaboration with the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS) from April 6 to 10 with 1,517 Canadians and 1,004 Americans randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. It was published in the Canadian Press.

A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey. For comparison, a probability sample of 1,517 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.52%, 19 times out of 20, while a probability sample of 1,004 respondents would have a margin of error of ±3.09%, 19 times out of 20.