David Johnston’s decision not to call a public inquiry into what the Trudeau government knew and how it reacted to attempted election interference by the Beijing regime caught many political watchers by surprise. New data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute finds Canadians leaning towards the view that the “special rapporteur” erred in judgment.

A national public opinion survey self-commissioned this week by ARI finds half (52%) say an inquiry should have been called, while one-in-three (32%) feel this is unnecessary and 16 per cent are unsure.

The data reveal deep political chasms dividing Canadians on the issue of attempted meddling by the Chinese government, and Ottawa’s reaction to it. Past Conservative voters appear galvanized over this issue, frustrated with Johnston’s call and dubious that the issue is getting the attention it needs. The vast majority (81%) say an inquiry should go ahead, 93 per cent say the issue of foreign interference is important, while just 14 per cent say they have confidence in the Trudeau government’s ability to handle the file.

Past Liberal voters are far more circumspect with significant numbers more inclined to profess either ignorance or inner conflict over key elements of the issues. Half (49%) say they have not been following the story closely and, compared to Conservatives, one-third as many say this issue is very important (22% vs 60%).

Overall, approaching three-in-five (57%) Canadians feel Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government have been evasive on the matter of foreign interference. Only 16 per cent say instead the federal government has been transparent. Notably, relatively few 2021 Liberal voters (35%) believe the party they voted for (and now in government) has been open and transparent on the matter of election interference; one-third (36%) lack confidence in the government to handle this file.

Twice as many Canadians believe Johnston was the wrong choice (44%) as the right one (22%) to lead this investigation. A plurality of past Liberal voters (45%) say it was the correct decision to choose the former governor general, but many (36%) are uncertain.

More than two-in-five (43%) Canadians believe elections are becoming less free and fair in the country. More (46%) say freedom of speech is weakening in the country and half (48%) believe news organizations have less freedom to report the truth than before (see detailed tables).

Two-thirds (67%) of Canadians believe the Chinese government likely tried to interfere in Canadian elections. This is consistent with the proportion seen in March.