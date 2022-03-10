Poll mandate stamp of approval for BJP’s pro-poor governance: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Assembly poll results are a stamp of approval for the BJP’s pro-poor and pro-active governance.

As per the Assembly election results declared on Thursday, the BJP is all set to form the government in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur, while it is just one short of the majority mark in Goa. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has swept the polls with a thumping majority.

The Prime Minister also took a jibe at the poll pundits, saying that going by their logic, 2022’s results have paved the way for 2024 for the BJP.

“Earlier, people needed to run from pillar to post for basic amenities such as gas, power, water etc. The common man was denied what was his entitlement, but now, in the BJP regime, we have understood and delivered this to the common man,” Modi said, as he was greeted by hundreds of BJP workers at the party headquarters here after the results for the Assembly elections were declared.

Stating how over the last few years, his government has strengthened the governance delivery system and also brought in transparency in the process, Modi said, “The BJP has ensured that each and every poor man receives all the benefits that are due to him, and I will not rest till every single poor man gets his due.”

Modi recalled his more than two decades of “service for the people of Gujarat”, and said, “I know for sure the kind of problems one faces while running the government. I know the kind of troubles that one faces when running the government and I chose to translate it from the ramparts of the Red Fort by announcing the saturation of facilities to every single poor person in the country.”

It is possible only when one has honest methods, compassion towards the poor, and welfare of the poor as the priority, he said.

Modi also thanked the women voters, who, he claimed, “played a major role in BJP’s landslide victories”.

“We are blessed to get the blessings of women voters. It is the women voters who ensured BJP’s win across seats… They are the drivers of our victory,” the Prime Minister said.

“People ask me why don’t you care for your own safety while out in the field. I always say, ‘Why should I worry when I have the blessings of hundreds and thousands of mothers and sisters from India?’ This is because, for the first time, they are assured that our government takes care of their smallest needs,” Modi added.

Pointing out that the people of Uttar Pradesh were often looked at only through the lens of caste and by doing so, those people were insulting those castes, those people and also Uttar Pradesh, he said, “But the people of Uttar Pradesh have shown — be it on 2014, 2017 or now — UP always choses politics of development.”

The poorest of the poor from Uttar Pradesh taught this valuable lesson to the poll pundits that caste pride should not be used for breaking India, but for uniting the nation, Modi said, as he took a jibe at the poll pundits by saying, “They had said in 2019 when we returned to power that what is such a big deal, 2017 has sealed the fate for 2019. I am sure, they will now dare to say that the 2022 results have paved the way for 2024.”

