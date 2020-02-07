Poll officer dies in northeast Delhi’s Babarpur

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) While voting for the Assembly election is underway in the national capital, a polling officer posted at Babarpur Assembly constituency died on Saturday.

Confirming the news of the death of the polling officer, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told IANS, “Yes, one of our polling officers, number 3, Udham Singh passed away this morning.”

Babarpur constituency is situated in northeast Delhi.

According to the poll panel officials, Singh passed away after a cardiac arrest.

A poll officer said that Singh, a teacher, was deployed for election duty at an MCD primary school in Babarpur Assembly constituency and in the morning he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.

“Around 6.30 a.m. he was taken to GTB hospital where he was declared dead,” the poll officer said.

“However, the real cause of his death will be ascertained by the doctors. His body has been sent for autopsy,” the official said.

Voting for the 70-member Assembly is underway in Delhi where the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress are in a direct fight against each other.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

–IANS

aks/kr