Poll ticket demand for kin of slain K’taka Bajrang Dal activist gathers steam

Hindu activists in Karnataka have launched a movement on social media demanding ticket for one of the family members of Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist from Shivamogga, who was killed by a gang of miscreants, from the ruling BJP to contest assembly election.

The campaign is growing stronger day by day and the ruling BJP is miffed about the turn of events. The Hindu activists have slammed the government for reaping political gains and doing precious little for the grassroots workers who pay with their lives fighting for Hindutva cause.

The netizens are demanding Shivamogga city assembly segment ticket from BJP, presently represented by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. Sriram Sena Founder Pramod Muthalik has issued a strong statement that the BJP should not corner Hindutva activists, whose backing the party needs to win elections.

Fans of Harsha and hundreds of Hindu activists are urging and demanding the BJP to provide a ticket to contest election rather than giving assurances. The Opposition Congress, using the opportunity, challenged the ruling party to prove its commitment to Hindutva by giving a ticket to the mother of Harsha.

Eshwarappa explained that he is ready to give up his constituency to a family member of Harsha, if the party decides. He maintained that he did not have qualms about giving up a seat.

Through the online campaign, more than Rs 60 lakh has been collected in the account of Harsha’s mother. Harsha, a fierce Hindu activist, was murdered in Shivamogga on February 20 leading to widespread violence in the district. The case made national headlines and the government said it is more than what meets the eyes.

The police have arrested 10 persons in this connection and curfew orders were in place for seven days. The Shivamogga city finally returned to normalcy from Monday (Feb 28).

