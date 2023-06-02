Captain Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran have been retained by Trinbago Knight Riders for 2023 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The franchise also said Akeal Hosein and Jayden Seales have also been retained, while adding that Dwayne Bravo will be returning to the franchise from the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Mark Deyal joining the franchise setup from the Saint Lucia Kings.

“We are very happy to be able to retain most of the Caribbean players from last year’s TKR squad. The experience of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran coupled with Dwayne Bravo’s return gives our squad a very strong core.

In youngsters like Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, and Mark Deyal, we have some of the best young talent from Trinidad representing TKR. We’re looking forward to the remaining international signings, and I am excited by the player draft coming up soon to complete the roster and put together a strong squad for CPL 2023,” said head coach Phil Simmons.

The franchise finished at the bottom of the table in CPL 2022 and will start their 2023 campaign on August 19 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The overseas players and draft picks will be announced during the CPL draft show which will be broadcast on June 30.

The tournament gets underway from August 16 with the final taking place on September 24, with matches to be held in Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

