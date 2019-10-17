Polling begins in rain-soaked Maharashtra

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Polling began on a peaceful note on Monday morning across all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra amidst tight security, officials said.

Braving rain in many parts of the state including Mumbai, early voters turned up to exercise their franchise.

Electors across the state could be seen reaching polling stations even before voting started at 7 a.m. Among the early voters was Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat who voted at a polling centre in Nagpur.

Bhagwat also appealed to the masses to step out and cast their votes in large numbers.

