A polling official was killed and four others injured when a vehicle carrying officials overturned and fell into a deep gorge in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district, officials said on Sunday.

Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer F.R. Kharkongor said that 2nd polling officer Chesham Ch Marak and four others were injured in the road accident at Potamati village on Saturday when they were going to Jangrapara polling station under Tikrikilla Assembly constituency.

He said that the two polling officers were shifted to a higher medical facility in Goalpara and all others were given first aid medical treatment.

Marak succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Deeply condoling the death, the CEO said that the Election Department has sanctioned an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the next of kin of the official.

Marak was a keen and dedicated worker and a flag bearer of democracy, Kharkongor said in a statement.

The statement also said that the polling materials, EVMs and related accessories were secured by the Sector Magistrate accompanied by the sector police officer concerned in the presence of security personnel.

