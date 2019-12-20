Polling progressing peacefully in TN rural local bodies polls

Chennai, Dec 30 (IANS) Polling in the second and final phase of the rural local bodies polls in Tamil Nadu is progressing in a peaceful manner across the state.

The voting began on Monday at 7 a.m. in 158 panchayat unions amid tight security.

About 1.28 crore voters are expected to exercise their democratic right to elect 38,916 panchayat members, 2,544 members of panchayat unions and 255 ward members of district panchayats.

There are 25,008 polling booths.

People boycotted the polls in a couple of villages protesting against delimitation, lack of roads and other issues.

The first phase of the elections for the rural local bodies was held on December 27 and it saw 76.19 per cent polling, said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

Voting will end at 5 p.m.

–IANS

