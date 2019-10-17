Polling underway in Puducherry bypoll
Puducherry, Oct 21 (IANS) Voting in the bypoll for the Kamaraj Nagar assembly seat in Puducherry is underway on Monday.
The polling began at 7 a.m. and would conclude at 6 p.m.
There are nine candidates in the fray but the main contest is between Congress party’s A. John Kumar and AINRC nominee S.Bhuvaneswarane.
The bypoll became a necessity after Congress legislator V.Vaithilingam was elected to the Lok Sabha in April this year.
The counting of votes will happen on Oct 24.
–IANS
