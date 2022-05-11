The Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, on Wednesday revealed the possibility of general elections in November, prior to the appointment of the new army chief, Geo News reported.

In an interview with BBC, Asif said that there is a possibility that the caretaker government will leave before November and a new government will come into power.

Regarding the extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure, he said the army chief had announced that he wasn’t seeking an extension.

“I welcome his decision as it has closed the door on speculations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Express Tribune reported that Nawaz Sharif has summoned an “emergency meeting” of the party leaders in London to discuss matters related to the economy and the prevailing political situation in Pakistan.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation reached London on Wednesday morning for the meeting in which some “big decisions” are likely to be made.

