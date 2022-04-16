WORLD

Pollution from cooking emissions hangs in air for days

NewsWire
0
0

Organic aerosols — such as those released in cooking — may stay in the atmosphere for several days, because of nanostructures formed by fatty acids as they are released into the air, finds a study.

These types of aerosols have long been associated with poor air quality in urban areas, but their impact on human-made climate change is hard to gauge. That’s because of the diverse range of molecules found within aerosols, and their varying interactions with the environment.

“Cooking aerosols account for up to 10 per cent of particulate matter (PM) emissions. Finding accurate ways to predict their behaviour will give us much more precise ways to also assess their contribution to climate change,” said lead author Dr Christian Pfrang, of the University of Birmingham.

Experts at the Universities of Birmingham and Bath probed the behaviour of thin films of oleic acid — an unsaturated fatty acid commonly released when cooking.

In the study, published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, they used a theoretical model combined with experimental data to predict the amount of time aerosols generated from cooking may hang around in the environment.

“We’re increasingly finding out how molecules like these fatty acids from cooking can organise themselves into bilayers and other regular shapes and stacks within aerosol droplets that float in the air, and how this completely changes how fast they degrade, how long they persist in the atmosphere, and how they affect pollution and weather,” said co-author Dr Adam Squires, of the University of Bath.

Previous research suggests that gas cooking produces about twice as much PM2.5 as electric. It also produces nitrogen oxides (NOx), including nitrogen oxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and formaldehyde (CH2O or HCHO). All of these pollutants are health risks if not properly managed.

20220416-180002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Historic drought in US triggers curbs on Colorado River

    Won’t allow Sri Lanka to be used to inflict threat on...

    UK may face sunflower oil shortage amid Russia-Ukraine war

    British troops to assist Poland on border with Belarus