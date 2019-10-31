Pollution no problem for Team India, Rohit gives thumbs up to Ganguly

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) With the Environmental Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Friday declaring a public health emergency in Delhi-NCR due to severe air pollution, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly checked with India skipper Rohit Sharma if the team is comfortable with the conditions and the stand-in captain gave the chief the thumbs up.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that there was a conversation between the two, and Rohit informed Ganguly that the players were not having any problem.

“The BCCI President checked with Rohit. The team is comfortable and the players are not facing any problem after a full-on training session on Friday. In fact, there is an optional training even on the eve of the match on Saturday. The skipper has given thumbs up to the BCCI chief,” the sources said.

In fact, even on Thursday Rohit made it clear that the air was no issue. “I have just landed and haven’t had time to assess. As far as I know the game is to be played on 3rd and will be played. We didn’t have any problem when we played the Test match here (against Sri Lanka). We are not aware of the exact discussion and I haven’t had any problem,” Rohit said.

The EPCA on Friday asked the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to issue advisories asking the public to minimise exposure to the surroundings and take other measures to try to curb the challenging levels of pollution.

“Schools are advised to work to minimise the exposure of children by curtailing all outdoor activities and sports for this period,” the EPCA said.

Delhi has announced closure of all schools till November 5. Other cities in the NCR may also follow suit.

The EPCA has asked the Delhi government to issue advisories urgently, stating that air pollution is at ‘severe plus’ level, which is hazardous for health.

“People are advised to ensure that they minimise personal exposure as far as possible, do not exercise in the open till pollution levels are reduced and in particular minimise the exposure of children, aged and vulnerable,” the EPCA said.

–IANS

bbh/arm