Pompeo, German FM discuss economic recovery, Libya

Washington, July 11 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed economic recovery and Libya issue in a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the US State Department said in a statement.

Pompeo and his German counterpart on Friday discussed the economic recovery in the wake of the COVID-19, and steps toward a lasting cessation of violence and progress on political dialogue in Libya, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement noted that Pompeo “underscored US commitment to the transatlantic relationship and the need for continued coordinated action to confront global challenges.”

The phone call came as reports saying Maas and German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz declined to attend the gathering of ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) in the United States.

Citing US and German sources, Der Spiegel magazine reported Thursday that Germany told the United States that it would instead send state secretaries to the meeting, scheduled for July 29.

Other G7 countries were also considering sending second-tier delegates to the meeting, the magazine reported.

In May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined to attend the G7 summit in Washington.

The two allies have been at odds with each other on Iran nuclear issues, Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, and defence burden-sharing, among others. Criticizing Berlin’s “delinquency” on military spending, US President Donald Trump has ordered the US military to withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany.

