Pompeo meets EU envoy; discusses Mideast, other issues

Washington, Feb 8 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has discussed the Middle East and other issues with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell here.

Pompeo and Borrell discussed prospects for peace in the Middle East, US-EU trade relations, and Iran and Russia during the meeting on Friday, according to a statement issued by the State Department, Xinhua reported.

The two top diplomats also talked about the support for a lasting ceasefire and return to a political process in Libya and Syria, as well as US-EU cooperation on Ukraine.

Transatlantic ties have strained recently, as Brussels and Washington do not see eye to eye with each other on issues regarding Iran and trade.

Earlier this month, Borrell said the Middle East peace plan that the Donald Trump administration released in late January has departed from “internationally agreed parameters”.

