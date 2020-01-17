Pompeo meets Qureshi amid Iran crisis

Washington/Islamabad, Jan 18 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here and discussed a range of issues, including Iran and Afghanistan, according to a statement released by the US State Department.

The two sides talked about a range of issues, including Iran, US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghan peace process and building bilateral economic ties, Xinhua reported, citing the US State Department’s statement on Friday.

Qureshi embarked on a three-day visit to the US on Wednesday for talks on the tension in the Middle East that poses danger to regional security.

The visit also came as the Taliban and US negotiators were reportedly finalising a peace deal that could end the over 18-year war.

–IANS

vin