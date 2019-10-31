Pompeo to embark on three-day visit to Germany

Washington, Nov 6 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will begin his three-day visit to Germany on Wednesday, said the US State Department.

Pompeo will travel to Germany from November 6-8, during which he will engage in a programme with the German government and civil society in commemorating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a senior State Department official said in a briefing.

During his visit, Pompeo will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and other senior German officials, Xinhua reported.

Washington and Berlin, the two NATO allies, currently have disagreements on a range of issues such as the latter’s defence spending, the Iran nuclear issue as well as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which has been staunchly supported by Germany and Russia.

–IANS

vin/