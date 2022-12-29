AIADMK interim general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, popularly known as EPS, came out heavily against the DMK-led state government on Thursday for the delay in issuing work orders to the weavers for the Pongal free sari scheme.

EPS said in a statement that the present DMK goverment thrives on commission, corruption and collection, resulting in mismanagement which is paralysing the weaver’s community in the state.

In the statement, EPS said that the weavers were provided poor-quality cotton bales to weave dhotis and saris, which will be distributed as part of the Pongal gift hampers.

The former Chief Minister, who is presently the opposition leader in the state Assembly, said that instead of July, the work orders for Pongal dhotis and saris were issued to the weaver’s societies in October this year.

He also claimed that poor-quality cotton bales were distributed to the weavers in November and December, instead of August, which is the general practice, making it difficult for the weavers to complete the work on time.

EPS accused the DMK government of derailing the scheme of providing free dhotis and saris as part of the Pongal gift hampers, which was started by late Chief Minister and AIADMK founder, M.G. Ramachandran.

He also claimed that many weaver’s societies have returned the poor quality cotton bales supplied by the government, raising doubts as to whether people will be able to get dhotis and saris as part of Pongal gift hampers this time.

The former Chief Minister also accused the DMK government of taking away employment opportunities from the weaving community.

EPS also asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to raise the monetary component in the pongal gift hamper from the existing Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, which was the DMK leader’s demand when he was in the opposition.

