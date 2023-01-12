With Tamil Nadu’s biggest festival Pongal around the corner, the state transport department has made elaborate arrangements to transport people across the state from Chennai. Special buses will ply from Chennai to many parts of Tamil Nadu from Thursday onwards.

Long-distance buses from Chennai would be operated from Koyambedu, Madhavaram, K.K. Nagar, Tambaram Mepz, and Anna Bus Stand. Three-10 connecting buses will be operated from various parts of the city by the Municipal Transport Authority to go to the connecting bus stations for long-distance travel. This will be operated from Thursday onwards.

The Tamil Nadu Transport department in a statement said that if the special buses will be full, the department is ready to operate more buses from Chennai to ply across the state.

With the Pongal festivities commencing from January 15 till January 18, the whole of Tamil Nadu is geared up to celebrate the festival. The government has already announced leave for government departments on these days and has already commenced supplying ‘dhotis’ and ‘veshtis’ along with Rs 1000, rice, sugar, and sugar cane in the Pongal kits for people below the poverty line.

K. Kannadasan, a government employee hailing from Tirunelveli and working in Chennai while speaking to IANS said, ” The state transport has arranged buses to ply across the state. I have already booked tickets for my travel up to Tirunelveli for me and my family. It’s festive time in Tamil Nadu.”

