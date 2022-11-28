ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mani Ratnam’s epic movie ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ has smashed box-office records as it stands as one of the biggest Tamil movies of all times, reports Pinkvilla.

The film, which is on the last leg of its theatrical run, is also available on OTT but the numbers cranked up by the film are just behind the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘2.0’. It has effectively beaten the Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya-starrer ‘Vikram’, which released earlier this year.

Overall, ‘Ponniyin Selvan: 1’, which delves into the Chola dynasty’s power conflicts as Emperor Sundara Chola’s health declines, is the second highest-grossing film ever from Kollywood, just behind ‘2.0’ which collected Rs 508 crore in India and another Rs 665 crore worldwide in 2018, according to Pinkvilla.

If one were to consider just the business from the Tamil-speaking circuit, ‘PS: 1’ is the biggest ever, beating both ‘2.0’ and ‘Vikram’ (which minted Rs 372 crore).

It has emerged as the highest-grossing film in Tamil Nadu, and also the first film to cross the Rs 200 crore in the state so far, collecting just short of Rs 222 crore.

The film performed strongly overseas as well, making nearly $21 million, beating the $19 million of ‘2.0’, in the traditional markets and setting many new benchmarks for Kollywood. The film so far has collected Rs 495.50 crore worldwide.

