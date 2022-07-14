Pooja Bhatt recently spoke about her movie, ‘Jism’ which she produced nearly 20 years ago in 2003. She revealed that when she was shooting, she forgot to ask John Abraham if he was comfortable shooting the intimate scenes in the movie.

When John Abraham asked her, that’s when she realised, she was being presumptuous as a woman and assumed it was only women who feel uncomfortable shooting intimate scenes.

‘Jism’ released in 2003 and it was directed by Amit Saxena. The movie featured John Abraham and Bipasha Basu in the lead. It was based on a story by Mahesh Bhatt with Pooja Bhatt producing the feature.

In a conversation with Kusha Kapila for Tinder India’s Swipe Ride, Pooja Bhatt said, “I did a film with Bipasha Basu and we launched the gorgeous John Abraham. I was actually directing the love scenes and stuff. I went to explain to them what was required. I am telling Bipasha ‘This is what you need to do, and if you are not comfortable…’ and John just looked at me and said ‘Excuse me! Does somebody mind asking me whether I am comfortable doing this?’ It was like somebody threw a bucket of cold water on me. How presumptuous of us women to think that it is only the women who feel awkward in an intimate situation. The poor men!”

She then also added, “God bless all the men that I have been with, because I think I have taken something from each one of them. I especially want to thank the people who broke my heart and stomped all over it because when you look back in hindsight and what you think is a box of darkness somebody has handed you, actually turns out to be the most massive gift you could receive. Because that is what reintroduces you to yourself.”

Pooja then also spoke about her “type” and shared that she didn’t think she had a type. Adding to that she said, “but when I was in my 20s. No regrets, no regrets ever for a full life. But in my 20s, I had the capacity to walk into a room full of 100 men, for example. There would be 99 perfectly functional human beings and one rat hiding under a table. My zoning device would make me go straight to that and say ‘Hey baby, let me try and fix you’. But you should not forget, you need fix yourself actually.”

Pooja Bhatt got married to Manish Makhija in 2003. But in 2014 the two of them separated amicably. Pooja was also allegedly in a relationship with Ranvir Shorey but it is believed that their relationship ended quite bitterly.