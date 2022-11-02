Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday briefly joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which resumed in Hyderabad.

Bhatt walked with the Congress MP for some distance after he resumed the rally from Balanagar after the night-halt at Bowenpally.

For the second consecutive day, the foot march continued in Hyderabad.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other leaders and scores of party workers were participating in the yatra.

The rally will halt at a hotel at Hafeezpet, Madinaguda for a mid-day break.

The walkathon will resume in the evening from BHEL bus stand and halt at Muthangi with a corner meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge interacted with Yatris at Bowenpally.

“They too are walking 3500 km with Rahul Gandhi and are a source of great inspiration to our party cadres. The yatra is bringing about a silent revolution that will change the political landscape,” tweeted Kharge.

The newly-elected president of the party joined the yatra last night and addressed a public meeting at Necklace Road along with Rahul Gandhi.

The Cyberabad police have imposed traffic restrictions in the limits of Madhapur traffic division in view of the Yatra. Traffic curbs will be in place till 6 p.m.

Wednesday is the eighth day of the yatra in Telangana.

The foot march will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

It will cover a total distance of 375 kms in 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

From Telangana the yatra will enter Maharashtra.

