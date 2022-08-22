ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Pooja for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ sets in motion the sequel’s shoot

NewsWire
0
0

The long-awaited sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has finally taken off with the maker on Monday conducting the pooja for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their now-famous characters.

The sequel, too, has been written and directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot will begin soon, the makers said.

Taking to social media, the makers announced the commencement of the shoot for the Allu Arjun starrer. They jotted down “Highlights from #PushpaTheRule pooja ceremony. Filming begins soon. BIGGER and GRANDER. #ThaggedheLe #JhukegaNahi”

Icon star Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa:The Rise’, directed by Sukumar, has been a sensational success since the time it has been released.

‘Pushpa: The Rise’ became the biggest commercial blockbuster of 2021 and has collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office.

Pushpa Mania took over the world even more than the movie. From its dialogues to mannerisms and songs, everything about the film became very popular in both Telugu states and the world. More than anything, Allu Arjun’s performance was praised globally.

The cast for the sequel includes Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna along with Fahadh Fazil, Dhanunjaya, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj among many others in the pivotal roles. The technical team includes Sukumar Bandreddi as the story writer, screenplay writer and the director.

The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili. The cinematographer is Mireslow Kuba Brozek and Devi Sri Prasad is back to compose the music to lyrics by Chandra Bose.

20220822-164603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Disney responds to Peter Dinklage’s criticism of ‘Snow White’ remake

    Actress Sanchita visits Late Prez Abdul Kalam’s family in Rameshwaram

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja associates with Film Heritage Foundation

    Kovid Mittal to star in music video ‘The Kashmir Song –...