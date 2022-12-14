ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pooja Hedge takes the stage on Marathi reality show by singing ‘Dehachi Tijori’

Actress Pooja Hedge, who is gearing up for the release of her comedy-drama film ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh was recently spotted singing a religious song on a Marathi reality show ‘Chala Hawa Yeu Dya’.

The actor was quizzed by the host on whether she knows to speak in Marathi, and that’s when she surprised everyone by singing the religious Marathi song ‘Dehachi Tijori’.

Marathi Actor Swwapnil Joshi, who was also present in the audience, didn’t shy away from giving the actor a standing ovation.

Pooja will be ending the year 2022 on a good note with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, after delivering multiple releases. She is playing the love interest to one of the identical twins played by Ranveer Singh in the movie.

The film stars Ranveer in a dual role alongside Pooja, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo role.

‘Cirkus’ is based on William Shakespeare’s play ‘The Comedy of Errors’.

She has a busy next year with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ starring Salman Khan, ‘SSMB28’ and a few more unannounced projects.

20221214-144204

