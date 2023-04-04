ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pooja Hegde: Highlight of ‘Yentamma’ shoot was dancing in a lungi

Actress Pooja Hegde had a whale of a time shooting for the song ‘Yentamma’ and said the highlight was to dance in a lungi.

Launched on Tuesday, the song is picturised on Salman Khan and Venkatesh, who are later joined by Ram Charan. Pooja too is seen in the song dancing in a red coloured shirt paired with a mundu.

“I had a blast while shooting for ‘Yentamma’ with Salman Khan, Ram Charan and Venketesh Daggubati sir. The moment I heard the song, we knew it was going to be an absolute hit amongst the masses,” said the actress.

Pooja added: “The highlight of the song shoot was dancing in a lungi with all my heart. I strongly feel that ‘Yentamma’ is going to be one of those dance numbers which is going to play at every wedding and party. “

The song also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari and will also star Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and also have glimpses of Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others.

The film is slated to hit theatres on April 21.

