Pooja Hegde in the running for special song in ‘F3’

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses right now. The ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ star is in the running for a special song in the upcoming ‘F3’.

Pooja Hegde, who starred in Ram Charan’s blockbuster hit ‘Rangasthalam’ with the song ‘Jigelu Rani,’ is in talks to perform a special number in ‘F3’. The producers, who have approached the ‘Beast’ lady, are expected to make an announcement soon.

For the time being, Telugu fans are speculating about Pooja Hegde’s exorbitant pay for the special song she will perform in ‘F3’.

‘F3’ is the follow-up to Anil Ravipudi’s directorial debut ‘F2,’ which starred Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen.

Pooja Hegde has also been cast as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film with director Trivikram Srinivas.

Despite back-to-back flops with Prabhas’ ‘Radhe Shyam’ and Vijay’s ‘Beast,’ Pooja appears to have no intention of backing down.

