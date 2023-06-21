ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pooja Hegde on sharing screen space with Big B: ‘Watching this legend at work’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an advertisement, has shared a sneak-peek from the sets.

Sharing her excitement, the actress took to Instagram, expressing her admiration for Big B while providing a glimpse of their collaboration.

Posting a black and white picture to capture the moment, the actress noted down her observations regarding Amitabh Bachchan’s work.

She captioned it: “Just watching this legend at work! Can’t wait for you all to see the new ads we’ve shot. What fun.”

Best known for her work in Telugu movies such as ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ and Tamil movies such as ‘Beast’ and ‘Mugamoodi’, the actress also has done various Bollywood movies such as ‘Housefull 4’ and ‘Mohenjodaro’. Pooja Hedge was most recently seen in the Salman Khan led film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Currently, the actress is lined up for her next big budget Telugu action drama ‘Guntur Kaaram’.

Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in films such as ‘Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva’, ‘Uunchai’ and ‘Goodbye’. He has a plethora of projects lined up, which includes ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Project K’.

20230621-144203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Sunny Leone, Kanika Kapoor to enter as guests

    Namit Das goes clean-shaven for his next

    XG releases personal profile of member Hinata

    Akshay Kumar and Dinesh Vijan come together for a film on...