Pooja Hegde shares throwback pictures from ‘Duvvada Jaggannadham’ shoot

Actress Pooja Hegde has shared some behind-the-scene fun moments on the sets of “Duvvada Jaggannadham”, which has completed three years since release.

Pooja, who featured alongside Allu Arjun in the film, took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the film’s set.

In one image, Arjun is seen putting ‘vibuthi’ (sacred ash) on Pooja’s forehead, while in the second picture, the two are seen filming a dance sequence.

Arjun and Pooja are dressed in a white traditional veshti paired with white shirt.

3 years of DJ ! Thank you @harish2you garu for all the entertainment on & off the screen . Spl Thanks to Dil Raju garu , @hegdepooja , my Friend @ThisIsDSP n many more. One of my most memorable film . I thank all the cast , crew and audience of DJ & most importantly My Army 🖤 pic.twitter.com/EglocMMGD1 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 23, 2020

“Throwback to the time when @alluarjunonline aka Duvvada Jaggannadham was showing me how to become Miss DJ. The Vibuthi Pro… Ty @harish2you for being the orchestrator of laughter…What a fun set it was and I think somewhere the fun we had on set reached the audience.. can’t wait to shoot with this super special team again @thisisdsp @kamera002 #DilRaaju Garu #3YearsForDJ #DJ,” she captioned the image.

Throwback to the time when @alluarjun aka Duvvada Jaggannadham was showing me how to become Miss DJ 😂 Vibhuti Pro 😂 … contd (1) #DuvvadaJagannadham #DJ pic.twitter.com/6b2to4EJcH — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 23, 2020

“Duvvada Jagannadham” released on June 23, 2017. Arjun played Duvvada Jagannadham Shastri, DJ and Designer Jagadish.

The action comedy is directed by Harish Shankar and also stars Pooja Hegde, Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Chandra Mohan and Murali Sharma. It tells the tale of DJ, an undercover officer who is tasked with bringing down a real estate crime lord.