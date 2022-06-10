Actor Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter handle on Thursday, June 9, to slam Indigo airlines after she was subjected to a rude interaction with one of Indigo Airlines’ staff members.

The actress was so peeved with the behaviour that she actually named the staff member and stated that he was “arrogant and ignorant.”

Pooja’s tweet read, “Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.”

She further added in her tweet, “Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling.”

Here is her tweet:

Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022

Reacting to her tweet in which she had tagged the airline, there was an automated message sent out which said, “Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We’d like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. ~Linda.”

In another tweet, the airlines said, “Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences.”

Meanwhile, work wise, Pooja Hegde has a busy 2022. She has already had two releases this year – ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Prabhas and ‘Beast’ with Vijay. The two movies received lukewarm response from audience and critics. Currently, she is shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ which also stars Ranveer Singh. Both movies are slated to release in December 2022.