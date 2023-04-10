ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pooja Hegde stuns as Salman’s love interest in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai…’ trailer

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in the Ranveer Singh’s theatrical dud ‘Cirkus’, is set to share the big screen with Salman Khan in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

The actress will play the romantic interest of Salman’s character and her character serves as a pivot to the film’s story as all the action and drama unfolds when fellow southern star Jagapathi Babu’s villain goes in hot pursuit of her brother, played by Daggubati Venkatesh, the Telugu star who’s garnering eyeballs with the streaming show ‘Rana Naidu’, and Bhumika Chawla.

Pooja’s chemistry with Salman is bound to stir up the audience’s anticipation as the romance between her and Salman’s characters fills the screen with vibrancy.

The actress said: “Working on ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ was an absolute blast for me. My character is very special to me. She’s super fun and full of life, and I hope people will enjoy my performance.”

She added: “I can’t wait for my fans, friends and family to watch the trailer and get to see for themselves glimpses of the excitement and emotions we’ve poured into this film. What you have seen in the trailer is just a fun glimpse of the entire film.”

Scheduled to hit the big screen on April 21, coinciding with Eid, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is a Hindi action drama directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films.

It features Salman Khan and Telugu stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles with an ensemble supporting cast, extending from ‘Bigg Boss’ alums Shehnaaz Gill and Abdu Rozik to Salman’s ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ co-star Bhagyashree.

The film will also see cameos by ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.

