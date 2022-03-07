Pooja Hegde to be part of Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’?

Pooja Hegde is rumoured to have grabbed an opportunity to work alongside Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan is to collaborate with ‘Gabbar Singh’ director Harish Shankar, for their much-awaited movie ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’.

It is reported that Harish Shankar and the makers of the movie are keen to bring in Pooja Hegde to fill the role of the female lead.

Pooja Hegde, who has been interacting with the media for her ‘Radhe Shyam’ promotion, was quizzed about the same.

The actress, who has no intentions to break the news before anything goes out, officially, said, “You have to ask Harish about that”.

Pooja Hegde has worked with Harish Shankar for his movies ‘Duvvada Jagannadham – DJ’, in which she paired up with Allu Arjun, and Varun Tej-starrer ‘Gaddalakonda Ganesh’ earlier.

Harish, who has prior experience working with the ‘Acharya’ actress, has suggested bringing her on board for ‘Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh’ to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan.

