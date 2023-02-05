ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pooja Hegde wraps up ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, recently shared that she has wrapped up the film. The film is an action thriller in which Pooja will be playing the lead role opposite superstar Salman Khan.

Pooja took to her Instagram stories to share the update with her fans notifying them of the wrap-up. The actor captivated the audience with her looks in the teaser that was released a week ago, fans are eagerly waiting to witness her on the big screen again.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and is set to have a release on April 21, 2023.

Apart from this, the actress will soon begin shooting for her next ‘SSMB 28’ with Mahesh Babu. She also shared a few pictures from the make-up session of another project.

20230205-142802

