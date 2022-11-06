ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Pooja Kumar pens heartelt tribute to late mom on her b’day

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Pooja Kumar, who has worked in Tamil films including the Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vishwaroopam’, has penned a wonderful tribute to her late mother.

Taking to Instagram, Pooja Kumar, who now stays in the United States, posted a childhood picture in which she is seen along with her mom.

The actress wrote: “Happy birthday Mom. It’s been 20 years to this day since you left this world. Your smile and laughter has left a lasting impact on every person you have met. Thank you for letting me fly and allowing me to follow my dreams.”

“Now that I have a daughter, I want to do the same for her. I will try my best as you have always taught me to do, but it’s hard having a little girl!”

“Now I know and I’m sorry for all the heartache I must have caused you! Thinking of you each day and anytime I question what I’m doing I ask – what would mom do? Missing #mom.”

Pooja Kumar, who was seen in both parts of ‘Vishwaroopam’, made her debut in Telugu with the Rajasekhar-starrer ‘PSV Garuda Vega’.

20221106-130009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Urvashi Rautela becomes nationwide ambassador for ‘Mission Paani Jal Shakti’ water...

    Sandeep Sharma uses his ‘Swaran Ghar’ dialogues in real life too

    Shweta Tripathi: Microphone is the camera for a voice artist

    Krishna Bhatt’s ‘Sanak – Ek Junoon’ brings out complexities in life...